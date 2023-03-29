Ben Affleck Accidentally Reignites Matt Damon’s Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

Poor Ben Affleck just wants everyone to get along. During his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, in promotion of upcoming film Air, which he directed and stars in, the actor urged the host to extend an olive branch to longtime rival Matt Damon, who acts opposite him in the movie. But the surprise video call they set up was littered with technical difficulties that might have actually made things worse.

“I know you guys are friends, I don’t understand it,” Kimmel told Affleck after conveniently leaving off Damon’s name while listing off the cast of the film. “Honest to God, it would mean a lot to me if you would just ask him one question about the movie,” Affleck pleaded with him. “He worked really hard. I’ll tell you what, I can get him on the phone right now.”

Despite Kimmel’s objections Damon’s face was soon taking up the big screen behind the studio desk. Kimmel even managed to come up with a semi-insightful question about his experience portraying a real-life person (he plays Sonny Vaccaro) versus a fictional character. While explaining his answer, the screen starts to glitch and soon Damon is subject to a carousel of image-distorting filters.

"You know, I think you might have accidentally turned on a filter with one of your big fat fingers," Kimmel spit, deflecting the blame. "I knew you were going to pull something dumb, you are such a child. I am so sick and tired of dealing with your bullshit," Damon hit back, momentarily having his face imposed on a hotdog. "Why don't you take your little question and your little show and shove it up your big hairy ass?"

Soon enough, Affleck is wearing his signature, meme-worthy face of defeat. Really, he was just an innocent bystander in the situation. Kimmel poked the bear of a feud earlier this month while hosting the 2023 Oscars when he asked Jessica Chastain: “Was it difficult filming your movie ‘The Martian’ because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine?”

Kimmel and Damon have been playing along with their rivalry since 2005 when the “I want to apologize to Matt Damon, we ran out of time” bit was first introduced on the late-night show. Nearly 20 years later, Affleck is still hard at work playing mediator.