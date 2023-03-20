Mrs. Maisel Is Ready for Her Big Break in New Final Season Trailer

Midge Maisel is headed right to the very top in the new trailer for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, premiering April 14 on Prime Video.

The new clip opens with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) dreaming of a “big life” and wanting “to break every single rule there is.” Though a few moments later she acknowledges with frustration that her career trajectory so far has felt like, “Two steps forward, three steps back.”

The trailer teases a handful of "big break" opportunities, like blockbuster shows and major late-night television performances, as well as plenty of shenanigans: A llama in a hotel room, Tony Shalhoub being extremely exasperated, and Midge's manager Susie (Alex Borstein) being her usual, delightfully uncouth self.

The final season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was confirmed last year, just before the show’s fourth season premiered. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the time, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino spoke about deciding to end the series and their desire to “stick the landing” because ”that’s the most important thing.”

She added, “We’ve invested so much time and energy and resources in these people and their journeys, the bar is just making sure that we put this cast through what we put them through and made them work as hard as they did, and that they get to come out of this feeling like they’ve made a good journey, and that their characters have traveled and ended someplace of worth. So, that’s not at all pressure! “We are just slogging through and being very meticulous. We’re really paying attention to our story-breaking process to make sure that everybody is given their moment and given their due time and space.”