Marvel Drops New Trailers for ‘Secret Invasion’ Series, Halloween Special ‘Werewolf by Night’

Marvel unleashed the trailers for a pair of their much-anticipated Disney+ shows, the Halloween special Werewolf By Night and the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Secret Invasion, during their D23 Expo presentation Saturday.

While the presentation also featured new expo-only previews for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania, the streaming service did share the other trailers online.

The new trailer for Werewolf By Night, based on the cult Wolfman-inspired comic series that debuted in the early Seventies, brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the realm of monster movies, with the one-off “special presentation” advertised as a black-and-white slasher film.

Skewing far from Disney+’s family-friendly reputation, the Werewolf By Night teaser features plenty of gore, scares, dismembered limbs and more. The special, headlined by Gael Garcia Bernal and directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (in his live-action directorial debut), arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 7.

Disney+ also dropped the new trailer for Secret Invasion, which brings Jackson’s Nick Fury back into the fold to continue the shape-shifting Skrull saga first introduced in Captain Marvel.

The series also sees the return of Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, Cobie Smulders’ Agent Hill, Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross and Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader Talos, plus new characters played by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and One Night in Miami…’s Kingsley Ben-Adir, who appears to play multiple versions of the same villain.

While Secret Wars won’t arrive until 2023, Marvel Entertainment honcho Kevin Feige already revealed that the six-part series will be followed by Armor Wars, another six-part series led by Cheadle.

Other than the trailers, Feige also confirmed that Matt Shakman will direct the Fantastic Four film — while the actors playing the Four wasn’t revealed, the film’s release date, Nov. 8, 2024, was penciled in — and that Goonies/Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of Loki for that series’ second season.

In other casting news, Marvel Studios also announced the anti-heroes who will star in Thunderbolts, which includes the returns of Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ mastermind Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine: