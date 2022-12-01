‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer: Gamora Returns in Emotional Last Mission

Goodbyes are bittersweet, but the Guardians of the Galaxy have arrived at the end of their ever-winding road both on- and off-screen. In the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, the final film in the James Gunn-directed trilogy, the ensemble cast prepare for an epic finale colored by intergalactic battles and emotional farewells.

“We were gone for quite a while,” Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill says at the start of the preview. “But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians.”

The crew (Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldaña) returns in full for their first leading film since Vol. 2 arrived back in 2017 – barring their search for the meaning of Christmas in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gunn has his cast to thank for being reinstated as director on Vol.3 after they penned an open letter rallying for the reversal of his removal from the film in 2019 after offensive tweets from 2009 through 2012 resurfaced.

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, the Marvel team will finish what they started when the debut Guardians film arrived in 2014.

“We’ll all fly away together one last time,” Rocket promises in the trailer.