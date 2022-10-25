The Guardians of the Galaxy are Getting Star-Lord His Very Own Kevin Bacon for Christmas

It can get lonely out there in the far reaches of space, which is why the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to make sure Star-Lord has a very special Christmas.

The new teaser for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special opens with Star-Lord/Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) still grieving the (requisite spoiler alert for a movie that came out four years ago) death of Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With the Guardians realizing Christmas is fast approaching on Earth, they concoct a plan to make sure Star-Lord has a joyful holiday season and get him the best gift imaginable.

The clip is filled with holiday cheer and doesn’t give too many plot points away, except the most important part of the story: Star-Lord’s gift. In the final scene, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) knock on the door of a big Hollywood mansion in search of the “legendary Kevin Bacon.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to arrive on Disney+ on Nov. 25. Along with Pratt, Bautista, and Klementieff, the special will feature Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker. The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie hits theaters on May 5, 2023.