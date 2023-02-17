From Blockbuster Films to Obscure Shows and Docs, Here’s All the Marvel Content on Disney+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Covid has undeniably changed both the TV and theatrical release game for Marvel Studios, with dozens of titles featuring Earth’s mightiest heroes have been brought to streaming, and a massive catalogue of Marvel content landing exclusively on Disney+.

From Saturday-morning cartoons, to the latest installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has quickly become the exclusive home to Marvel TV shows and movies that cater to fans both new and old.

Studio chief Kevin Feige announced at the Disney Investors Day presentation last year, that 2023 would see massive releases on Disney+, especially with the studio taking the reins on producing new original TV content. The last few months of 2021 saw movies that premiered simultaneously in theaters and for Premier Access available to all subscribers, like Black Widow.

While Black Widow did receive a hybrid release, ever since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio has chosen to release their new films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas only and send them to Disney+ a few months later. But for now Disney+ has the highly-anticipated Secret Invasion series coming up, as well as a trove of existing Avengers and MCU content all in one place.

How Can I Watch Disney+ Online Free?

If you want to get up to speed on the most important Marvel storylines, or jump straight into recent releases like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online, it’s easy to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can watch it on-demand from their TV, laptop, tablet, phone, or gaming console.

A monthly subscription to Disney+ will get you all the ad-free content at just $7.99 a month. You can save yourself some cash when you sign up for a year-long plan instead at $79.99 (about a $14 discount). Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ have also teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three streamers for just $13.99 a month.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ on Us” deal, which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Get the deal or see if your current Verizon plan qualifies here, which will let you stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ for free. Watch all the MCU movies and series all in one place, including Avengers: Infinity War, plus offerings from Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Editor’s picks

Marvel Studios/Disney+

What Marvel Movies Are Currently Available on Disney+?

Before you stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can re-watch all the other Marvel movies currently available on Disney+. As far as recommended viewing order goes, we suggest you watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in the order they were originally released in theaters, which is the order we’ve listed below. Yes, we know it isn’t technically chronological—Captain Marvel takes place in the nineties and is the first canonical appearance of Nick Fury, while Captain America: The First Avenger is set during Steve Rogers service in World War II. But nearly every title should be watched in order, (with the exception of films that are not currently released on Disney+, since they were produced by a different studio.)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Black Widow (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

NOT CURRENTLY ON DISNEY+: The Incredible Hulk (2008), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Those films are streaming on Amazon. Related

Even though it’s not currently on the site, we don’t recommend skipping the latest Spider-Man films if you want to follow the overarching plot going into Phase Four of the MCU—everything post-Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Which 20th Century Fox Marvel Movies Are Available on Disney+?

Even before the studio was acquired in 2019, 20th Century Fox had a history of producing some popular Marvel films, including the X-Men franchise. Disney has recently brought many of their most popular titles to the streaming service, but don’t expect to see anything higher than a PG-13 rating here—sorry, Deadpool.

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

Fantastic Four (2005)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Fantastic Four (2015)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

NOT CURRENTLY ON DISNEY+: Daredevil (2003), Elektra (2005), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), X-Men: First Class (2011), Deadpool (2016), Logan (2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), Dark Phoenix (2019), The New Mutants (2020). Again, you can find those movies on Amazon.

Marvel Studios/Disney+

What Live-Action Marvel TV Shows Are Currently on Disney+?

Marvel Television was originally a separate division of Marvel Studios up until recently, and gave us shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., starring Clark Gregg, reprising his role as Agent Phil Coulson from The Avengers. Exactly how “canon” Marvel Television-produced shows are is up for debate, most considering them not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, all upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ will be canon, as they are being lead by Kevin Feige and are developed exclusively by Marvel Studios. If you want to dip your toes into the wider “Marvel” canon, here are all the Marvel TV shows available on Disney+.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)

Agent Carter (2015)

Jessica Jones (2015)

Daredevil (2015)

Luke Cage (2016)

Iron Fist (2017)

The Defenders (2017)

The Punisher (2017)

Inhumans (2017)

Runaways (2017)

WandaVision (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Loki (2021)

Hawkeye (2021)

Moon Knight (2022)

Ms. Marvel (2022)

She-Hulk (2022)

NOT CURRENTLY ON DISNEY+: Cloak & Dagger, and the upcoming Helstrom.

Which Marvel Animated Series and Movies Are Streaming on Disney+?

If you’re sick of CGI live-action fight sequences, or are just on a nostalgia kick for your favorite childhood superhero shows, Marvel has a surprisingly large list of their best animated shows streaming right now.

Spider-Woman (1979)

Spider-Man (1981)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

X-Men: The Series (1992)

Iron Man (1994)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Spider-Man (1994)

The Incredible Hulk (1996)

The Silver Surfer (1998)

Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

X-Men: Evolution (2000)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

The Super Hero Squad (2009)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Spider-Man (2017)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

What If…? (2021)

NOT CURRENTLY ON DISNEY+: Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is the latest character from the pages of Marvel Comics to get their own animated series—if you want to watch that floating robotic engineered head, you can stream M.O.D.O.K. online on HuluHulu. But as mentioned previously, Disney+ does offer a bundle deal right now with Hulu and ESPN+, so you can get all three streamers for $13.99 a month.

What Marvel Documentaries are on Disney+?

In addition to the MCU, Marvel has produced several documentaries and docu-series that showcase the history of the comic book giant, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the creative teams behind multiple Marvel films. Here’s what’s on the streaming site right now.

Marvel 75 Years from Pulp to Pop! (2014)

Marvel Assembling a Universe (2014)

Marvel Studios Expanding the Universe (2019)

Marvel Hero Project (2019)

Marvel’s 616 (2020)

Marvel Studios: Legends (2021)

Marvel Studios: ASSEMBLED (2021)

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (2022)

Marvel Studios/Disney+

What Upcoming Marvel Shows Will Be Streaming on Disney+?

Around six new spin-off series and shorts will be released to Disney+ in the upcoming months, so we’ve got the full list of what to expect (and what’s been announced so far), as well as when they’re all expected to drop on the platform. So grab some popcorn and strap in for another another year of twists and turns from the MCU’s newest additions.

Secret Invasion (Spring 2023)

Echo (2023)

Loki Season 2 (2023)

Ironheart (2023)

X-Men ’97 (Fall 2023)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Winter 2023)

