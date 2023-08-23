×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Movie Trailer

Mads Mikkelsen Is Out to Conquer Denmark in ‘The Promised Land’ Trailer

The Danish film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival
Mads Mikkelsen in 'The Promised Land'
Mads Mikkelsen in 'The Promised Land' Zentropa Productions/YouTube

Mads Mikkelsen embodies real-life captain Ludvig Kahlen in a new trailer for The Promised Land. The historical drama, directed by Nikolaj Arcel, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The clip reveals Mikkelsen as Kahlen, who set out to conquer the harsh, uninhabitable Danish heath with the aim of building a colony in the name of the King. A synopsis for the film describes it as “a gripping story about the conquest of the heath, the tale of a proud and uncompromising man, and the woman who becomes his ally in the fight against evil, death and perdition.”

The Promised Land also stars Amanda Collin, Magnus Krepper, Gustav Lindh, and Simon Bennebjerg. It was written by Arcel alongside Danish screenwriter and director Anders Thomas Jensen, who helmed Mikkelsen’s 2021 film Riders of Justice.

Earlier this year Mikkelsen starred opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, playing villain Jürgen Voller. The actor has made a successful career of alternating between big-budget Hollywood blockbusters and Danish films like The Promised Land.

Trending

In 2016, he told Rolling Stone he prefers to go back and forth between films like Star Wars: Rogue One and The Hunt.

“I don’t think I would want to fly around on wires eight films in a row, but I love doing it, and I’ll do it again,” Mikkelsen said. “At a certain point, though, you want to go the other way: ‘Please give me The Hunt again.’ Something small. But if I do eight of those films, then I’ll go, ‘Please let me fly around with a sword again!’”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Michael Cera Personally Emailed Greta Gerwig to Be Cast in ‘Barbie,’ She Responded: ‘Let’s Get on a Zoom Right Now’

Donald Trump’s Former Campaign Adviser Predicts He May Choose This Shocking Time to ‘Turn Himself In'

Don Lemon Says He Feels "Vindicated" After Chris Licht's CNN Exit

Young Capone Dead At 35 After Being Reported Missing

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad