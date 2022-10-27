Watch Machine Gun Kelly Play Reckless Musician in Trailer for Semi-Autobiographical Film ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t have to stretch his acting muscles too hard for his upcoming role. On Thursday, the trailer for the singer’s own semi-autobiographical film Taurus dropped, showing Kelly as a rising rockstar navigating fame.

In the zodiac-titled film, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) plays Cole, a rock star attempting to manufacture one more hit song amid the escalating pressures of celebrity and addiction. The trailer splices cuts from real life, with a shot of Baker walking through the 2021 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago for a surprise set where he dropped by the small stage for Bud Light-hosted sessions for select artists.

“I want it to sound far from everything. Like everything’s upside down,” he says in the trailer.

Along with a look at Kelly’s character, there are also peeks at rising star Maddie Hasson, who plays his exacerbated and devoted personal assistant/babysitter/life coach. Taurus also stars Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild.

Written and directed by Tim Sutton (who worked with Kelly on last year’s western “The Last Son”), the film bears the director’s proclivity for moody, dramatic shots and heavy-handed musical scores. Kelly also plays a hand in the film’s production and is listed as one of the film’s executive producers along with Sutton and Gul Karakiz.

Kelly previously explained his ties to his character at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, People reported: “We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me.”

He continued, “They stick me as a character all the time — which, maybe I presented myself to the world as — but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film.”

The upcoming movie has garnered considerable buzz, receiving recognition for Kelly’s performance at the Newport Beach Film Festival, San Diego Festival, and Savannah Film Fest.

Kelly released Mainstream Sellout, his sixth studio album, in March, which was also his second collaborative project with Blink 182 drummer and producer Travis Barker. Taurus will be available in theaters on November 18.