Dave Bautista Takes Vacationers Hostage in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

A relaxing vacation is turned on its head in the trailer for Knock at the Cabin, the latest movie from director M. Night Shyamalan. In the tense clip, Jonathan Groff plays a dad who arrives at a remote cabin with his husband and their daughter. Things quickly go array when a mysterious man named Leonard, played by Dave Bautista, shows up and claims to be on a mission to prevent the end of the world.

The official synopsis notes, “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Rupert Grint, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, and Abby Quinn round out the cast. The screenplay, by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman, is based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Knock at the Cabin will be released in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.