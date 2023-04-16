‘Love Is Blind’ (and Late) as Netflix’s First Live Reunion Show Is Delayed

Love Is Blind, and apparently sometimes very, very late as was the case on Sunday when Netflix scheduled a live reunion for Season Four of its reality series. As excited viewers tuned in, they instead were met with a technical glitch, as Entertainment Tonight reports.

Subscribers were reportedly greeted with the message: “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again.”

Meanwhile, cohost Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram live to

“Apparently y’all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion! So we’re ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We’re getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones, onto your tablets, whatever you’re watching on. I promise we will save all of the tea for you.”

This story is developing…