Lizzo's Big Night

Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’

The musician took home her first Emmy Award in the Outstanding Competition Show category for her work as executive producer and host of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Lizzo accepts the Competition Award for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images

When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.

“I’m very emotional,” Lizzo said as she took the stage to accept the award. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people on the stage with me.”

Lizzo then reflected on how much seeing a show like Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on television growing up would have impacted her.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she said. “If I could go back tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like ‘You’re going to see that person but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.’ “

Lizzo, who serves as the executive producer and host of the Prime Video series, created Watch Out for the Big Grrrls to follow 13 dancers as they competed to fill the ten slots to perform alongside her at Bonnaroo.

The series received five Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards nominations, including two wins for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

At this year’s primetime ceremony, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls beat out the Voice, Nailed It, the Amazing Race, Top Chef, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“[We did it] for the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!” Lizzo continued on Instagram in July. “BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY.”

