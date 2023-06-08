Lisa Vanderpump Rides ‘VPR’ High With New Spinoff ‘Vanderpump Villa’

Looking for your next Vanderpump Rules fix after the dramatic conclusion to Season 10? Well, Lisa Vanderpump has your back. On Thursday, Hulu announced plans for a new reality show venture titled Vanderpump Villa.

The 10-episode series will follow a new crop of Vanderpump employees, but instead of all meeting up in the alley behind one of her restaurants, the staff will live together at the reality star’s luxury French villa. There, they will work to navigate the extravagant needs of their guests. Think Vanderpump Rules meets Jersey Shore meets Below Deck — basically, they will surely all be hooking up and yelling at each other behind the scenes, all while tending to the insane needs of the hella rich guests who will also likely be looking for the 15 minutes of fame.

The new series becomes the third original unscripted series to join the Hulu catalog, following The Kardashians and The D'Amelio Show.

And while it’s unclear if Vanderpump will take on another on-camera role as the stand-in matriarch of the staff as she does in VPR, the reality star is listed as an executive producer. A premiere date has not yet been set.

News of the spinoff comes just one day after the conclusion of the explosive Season 10 of VPR, which hit ratings all-time-high thanks to #Scandoval — AKA the exposed affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The reunion saw the highly-anticipated showdown between Leviss and Ariana Madix, months after news of Leviss’ and Sandoval’s affair broke. The reality series has been renewed for an 11th season, with production planning to pick cameras back up this summer.