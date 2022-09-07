Watch Lily James, Shazad Latif Fall for Each Other in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ Trailer

Lily James has a lot to learn about marriage in the first trailer for upcoming rom-com What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The British actress plays an unlucky-in-love Londoner who becomes emotionally entangled with her neighbor, played by Shazad Latif, as he enters an arranged marriage with a woman from Pakistan. The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan, also stars Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, and Emma Thompson.

The official synopsis notes, “How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or ‘assisted’) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.”

The film, produced by Studiocanal and Working Title, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. A U.S. release date has not yet been announced.