‘Leslie F*cking Jones’ Memoir Will Reveal Comedian’s Defining Moments

The small parts that add up to the whole of Leslie Jones will fill out the pages of her forthcoming memoir, Leslie F*cking Jones, set for release on Sept. 19. Alongside the release date, the comedian unveiled the cover of the book, which features a childhood photo of herself flashing a wide grin at the camera and holding a wired microphone, foreshadowing her days spilling sidesplitting jokes on stage.

"Everybody's life is a story. Everybody's life has had moments and trials and mistakes and things that you go to to make you who you are today," Jones told People in a recent interview about the memoir. "And I want everybody to read that and go, 'Holy shit. She didn't just fall into comedy. She had to work for that shit.' I want people to learn that if you have an inspiration and a desire to do something, that's fucking great, but you got to work."

I’m proud to announce my new book! It will be released September 19, 2023!! You can preorder in link in bio! https://t.co/zcSQ5Fibvy pic.twitter.com/l0z5LiTd0o — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 5, 2023

During the process of writing Leslie F*cking Jones, the 55-year-old Saturday Night Live alum found herself sharing stories that she had never brought to the surface in that way before. “I talked about things that I didn’t know that I wanted to talk about, if that makes any sense. There’s stories in there that I was like, ‘Holy shit, I thought I would go to my death with that,'” she shared. “Real talk, there’s two specific stories in that book that I was like, ‘Holy shit, Leslie. You are going to tell those stories?'”

Jones explained that while the stories are about topics that she’s “really, really, not even ashamed” of, she needed to get them on paper sooner than later. “I also wanted to do it while I did still remember everything,” she explained. “I started remembering moments that I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I haven’t thought about that. I need to get that on paper or something,’ because I don’t want to forget the actual details to it. So it was a lot of that too. I just feel like people ask me a lot of questions on how to do that, and I was like, ‘I wonder if my story will be interesting.’ And it turns out it is very interesting.”