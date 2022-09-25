fbpixel
'Batgirl' Shines Signal

‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace Teases Song, Shares Footage From Nixed Film

Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the DC Extended Universe project last month
Leslie Grace attends the Warner Bros. premiere of 'The Suicide Squad' at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

You can take the movie from all of us, but you can’t take Batgirl from the star. Leslie Grace, who played the titular character Babs Gordon a.k.a. Batgirl in the shelved film, is giving fans a taste of new music and the movie, despite Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to nix the film a good six months after it completed production.

The actress took to TikTok over the weekend to share footage from the set. In one clip, she shares a snippet of a song she says she wrote during the pandemic — before the news of the film’s cancelation — called “Batgirls Get Lonely Too.” Another TikTok post is soundtracked to Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All).” Both clips feature Grace training hard for the role through fight scene rehearsals, in hair and makeup, and more scenes, including her appearing in full costume.

Grace along with her castmates were apparently not given warning about its demise, and were “blindsided” when the news was announced, sources told Rolling Stone. As for why it was nixed, one source said that test audiences thought it was like “a bad episode of TV,” and another said “it’s definitely not theatrical.” The new regime at WBD, headed up by David Zaslav, has handed down a mandate that DC films should be released theatrically or not at all, and therefore the film will likely not get a streaming release, either.

