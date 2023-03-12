Lenny Kravitz Leads Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute With ‘Calling All Angels’

Lenny Kravitz helped honor the scores of film industry professionals who died in the last year with a performance of “Calling All Angels” at the Oscars Sunday, March 12.

The performance was introduced by John Travolta, who snuck in a touching reference to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John as he honored all those who’ve died over the last year: “They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopefully devoted to.”

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Kravitz then took the stage to play his 2004 song, "Calling All Angels." John was among those celebrated in the tribute, which also included Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta, Angelo Badalamenti, Jean-Luc Goddard, Irene Cara, Julie Reichert, Burt Bacharach, Angela Lansbury, Mary Alice, James Caan, and Raquel Welch.

Along with the televised tribute, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it would memorialize over 200 filmmakers, artists, and executives in an extended photo gallery in its digital magazine, A.frame.

Along with Kravitz, the 2023 Oscars featured performances from all five Best Original Song nominees (as is traditional). Those include Rihanna, performing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; actress Sofia Carson and Diane Warren doing “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Indian vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava playing “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu-language smash RRR; and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux collaborating on “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Hsu — who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress — was filling in for Mitski, who sang on the original track). Lady Gaga was also added to the lineup at the last minute, performing her Top Gun: Maverick ballad, “Hold My Hand.”