Lenny Kravitz to Deliver 2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Performance

Lenny Kravitz is the latest performer to join the lineup at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

The musician has been tasked with helming the Oscars’ annual “In Memoriam” tribute honoring those in the film industry that have died over the past year. Following the televised tribute, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will also memorialize over 200 filmmakers, artists, and executives in an extended photo gallery in its digital magazine, A.frame.

Along with Kravitz, the Oscars have booked performances from four of the five Best Original Song nominees (as is traditional). Rihanna will take the stage to perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; actress Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Indian vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious will perform “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu-language smash RRR; and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will play “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Hsu, who’s up for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in the film, is filling in for Mitski, who sings on the original track).

The only Best Original Song nominee not yet confirmed to perform at this year’s Oscars is Lady Gaga, who’s up for her Top Gun: Maverick ballad, “Hold My Hand.” Though the show is just a week away, more performers will be announced in the coming days.

The 95th Oscars will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the first time since 2018.