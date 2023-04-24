Len Goodman, Longtime ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78

Len Goodman, the longtime Dancing With the Stars judge and professional dancer, has died at age 78.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Goodman’s agent Jackie Gill shared in a statement. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman died at a hospice in Kent, England. He had recently been diagnosed with bone cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, and a son from a previous relationship, James William Goodman.

Goodman exited Dancing With the Stars in 2022 after 17 years as head judge on the series. Throughout his tenure there, the dancer worked alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, in addition to a few seasons with Julianne Hough and Derek Hough.

“This will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman said during a broadcast in November. “I could not thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

Back home in England, Goodman also served as head judge on the competition series Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 through 2016. "He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family," BBC director general Tim Davie shared in a statement. "Len was at the very heart of 'Strictly's' success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

On Twitter, Tonioli, who worked on both Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With the Stars, shared a tribute to Goodman. “Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures,” he wrote. “There will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10.”

A fellow Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood added: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern” will live with me forever. RIP Len.”