Chanté Adams, ‘A League of Their Own’ Star, on the Black Women Who Played Big-League Baseball

The story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League is being reimagined in the new Amazon Prime series, A League of Their Own. Chanté Adams, one of the show’s stars, joined Rolling Stone on Twitch on Wednesday to talk about how the new show expands on the critically acclaimed 1992 Penny Marshall-directed film.

“Yes we are covering the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, but we are also telling the story of the Black women who did not even get the chance to try out for the league,” Adams said. “They still had their love for baseball and they still wanted to be on the team, so what happened to them and where did they go. That’s what our story’s going to tell.”

Adams portrays Max Chapman, a pitching phenom who has to fight to play the game she loves. Her character, while fictional, is meant to represent Toni Stone, Mamie Johnson, and Connie Morgan, three Black trailblazers who were the first women to play baseball in the Negro American League and opened the door for others.

“The fact that these three women played Major League Baseball and were the only women to do it until this year, but yet we don’t know their names,” Adams said. “That is why a show like this is so important to really shed light and push those stories to the forefront.”

A League of Their Own debuts on Aug. 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the full interview:

