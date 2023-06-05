Canada Finally Gets Some ‘Law & Order’

Canada has crime, too, eh? Apparently, according to the producers of the upcoming series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. The series’ debut season will premiere next spring, according to Variety, which reports that it will follow a group of detectives investigating high-profile crimes (murders, abductions, bigtime robberies) — just like the long-running police procedural set in New York City. Although the producers haven’t yet announced a cast, they’re promising the series will be distinctly maple-flavored, saying it “will showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians.”

The series will be produced by Citytv, along with Lark Production (based in Vancouver) and Cameron Pictures, Inc. The first season will contain 10 hour-long episodes.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic format.”

The original Law & Order: Criminal Intent, which starred Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe, ran between 2001 and 2011 and followed series creator Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order (which ran from 1990 – 2010 and recently returned in 2022) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which premiered in 1999 and has been on ever since.

Citytv has also made Canadian versions of other shows, including Farming for Love (or as we call it, Farmer Wants a Wife) and The Real Housewives of Toronto and The Real Housewives of Vancouver.