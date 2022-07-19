‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot and Killed in New York City

A Law and Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, July 19, in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

NBC and Universal Television confirmed the death of the crew member — who was not identified — in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at around 5:15 a.m. ET, finding a “31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck unconscious and unresponsive.” The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has not yet been identified or detained, and the investigation is still ongoing.

According to ABC 7 in New York, the victim was a contracted employee for a company that reserves parking spots for TV and film shoots. The man was reportedly sitting in a car when someone opened the door and shot him.

One of the victim’s colleagues told The New York Post, “I didn’t hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet, early morning. It was just a pop, and the [gunman] ran up towards Nassau [Avenue]. I only heard one bang, but I don’t know how many shots… I don’t even know who would do this or why.’’