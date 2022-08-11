Lauren Ambrose Tapped for Regular Role on ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 as Adult Van

Catch Lauren Ambrose on Yellowjackets next season: On Thursday, it was announced that the Six Feet Under actress will be joining the Showtime series, taking on the adult version role of Van (Liv Hewson). Along with Ambrose’s addition to the casting, Hewson will now be a series regular after Van’s fate was unclear in season one.

The addition of Ambrose confirms that Van is one of the surviving members of the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson-created show’s squad, making it into the present-day storyline. “I think it’s safe to assume that Lottie is not the only other person who made it out of the woods,” Lyle told Rolling Stone following the wrap of the show’s first season.

The two creators also spoke to Rolling Stone about casting characters who actually played teenagers in the Nineties and early 2000s. Ambrose’s breakout role came in the 1998 teen comedy Can’t Hardly Wait as well as on Six Feet Under, where she played Claire Fisher from 2001 to 2005. (She currently stars on Servant as Dorothy Turner.)

“It’s an added bonus,” said Nickerson about casting actresses who were well-known in their teens. “It wasn’t necessarily something we said, ‘Oh, it has to be this.’ First and foremost, we just needed great actors. It did start to become this thing that we might want to draw on, because part of this story is about the world we created [where the characters] are known quantities to everyone else because of what they went through.”

He added, “People have a lot of thoughts about who they are and what they did. So that was really fun.”

In January, the two also teased that they’re doing a long-term plan for the cult series and that they have “a lot” ready for the show’s future. The series’ new season is set to begin production Aug. 30, according to Hollywood Reporter. A premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced, though Lyle told The Wrap they were “looking into the first quarter of 2023.”

Yellowjackets interchanges between a present-day storyline and a throwback storyline, which follows a group of teenaged soccer players after they deal with the aftermath of a plane crash.

The show is nominated for several Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series. The show is also up for two writing awards and a directing award.Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna, is nominated for the lead actress in a drama award, and Christina Ricci is up for the supporting actress category for her role of Misty Quigley.