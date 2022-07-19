 'Late Show' Staff Won't Be Prosecuted After Capitol Arrests - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Desus and Mero Split, Announce End to Show
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

‘Late Show’ Staff Won’t Be Prosecuted After Capitol Arrests

Nine people were charged with unlawful entry while filming in the Congressional buildings in June

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK - JUNE 13: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Mondays June 13, 2022 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)NEW YORK - JUNE 13: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Mondays June 13, 2022 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed on Monday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is “declining to prosecute the case” against several staffers from The Late Show.

“The USCP arrested nine people for Unlawful Entry charges because members of the group had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings and they failed to do so,” the Capitol Police said in a press release. “The United States Capitol Police was just informed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case.”

In June, a Late Show production team and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog puppeteer Robert Smigel were spotted around the Capitol filming a segment during the third day of the Jan. 6 hearings. Later that evening, after the building was closed to the public, the group either remained in or returned to the Longworth House Office Building to film additional material. U.S. Capitol Police detained the group and charged them with unlawful entry.

Related Stories

Roger Waters Tears Through a Classic 'Wall' Medley on 'Colbert'
Stephen Colbert Calls 'Late Show' Capitol Arrests 'First-Degree Puppetry'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

Host Stephen Colbert addressed the incident on The Late Show, calling it “first-degree puppetry.”

“The Capitol police were just doing their job, my staff was just doing their job, everyone was very professional, everyone was very calm,” the late-night host said. “My staffers were detained, processed and released. A very unpleasant experience for my staff.”

Colbert also explained that it was a “fairly simple” story — until Fox News got wind of the incident and “started claiming that my puppet squad had committed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.”

“First of all: what? Second of all: huh?” Colbert responded. “Third of all, they weren’t in the Capitol building. Fourth of all and I’m shocked I have to explain the difference, but an insurrection involves interrupting the lawful action of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first-degree puppetry.”

The interviews being filmed by The Late Show staff in Washington, D.C. were “authorized and pre-arranged,” according to a statement a CBS spokesperson gave to The Hollywood Reporter.

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.