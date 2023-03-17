Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce, and More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick is being remembered by his Hollywood friends and colleagues following the news of his passing Friday. Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce, James Gunn, and more shared touching tributes in remembrance of the late actor.

Reddick, who reprised his role of Charon the hotel concierge in John Wick: Chapter 4, was remembered by the film’s director Chad Stahelski and its star Keanu Reeves who dedicated the soon-to-be-released film to his memory.

A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/btBpdjLY5d — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 17, 2023

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” Stahelski and Reeves said in a joint statement. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

The official account for John Wick also tweeted, “A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick.”

Reddick was celebrated and known for starring in series The Wire, and was remembered by his co-stars and the show’s creator Friday.

“A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce tweeted. “The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who also starred in The Wire, tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.”

The show’s creator David Simon described him as a “consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.” Editor’s picks

Throughout his career, Reddick starred in shows such as Oz, Fringe, Bosch, and Lost. His movie credits included action flicks like White House Down and Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as Spike Lee’s remake of Oldboy. And he frequently did voice work for blockbuster video games like the Quantum Break, the Destiny franchise, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sharing a DM exchange with the late star, Kirk Acevedo — who starred in Oz and Fringe with Reddick — remembered the late actor, saying he was “speechless” after learning of his death. “Can’t make this up. This is truly sad. We keep losing good people! I’m speechless,” he wrote. “Rest in peace.”

Other Hollywood leaders such as Ben Stiller, Questlove, and James Gunn shared tributes for the actor as well. Questlove’s simple words: “I can’t take it no more. rip Lance Reddick.”

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor,” tweeted Gunn. “This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

Stiller wrote, “Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay’ playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death.” The actor added, “He was exquisite in that and all he did.”

Reddick’s reps confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Friday, saying he “passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes.”

“He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown,” the statement continued. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.” Trending Inside Billie Eilish’s Terrifying Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’ A Frank Talk With the Ex-Pornhub Employee in Netflix’s ‘Money Shot’ Watch Patti Smith's Stunning Rendition of 'She's Leaving Home' at Paul McCartney Tribute Concert Publisher Deletes Race From Rosa Parks Story for Florida

Reddick recently appeared in Regina King’s One Night in Miami…, the animated sitcom Paradise PD, and the Netflix series adaptation of Resident Evil.

A veteran in the industry, Reddick completed several more projects before his unexpected death, including the fourth John Wick movie, which arrives March 24. He’s also set to appear posthumously in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians (he plays Zeus), as well as the White Men Can’t Jump remake and a new biopic of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman.