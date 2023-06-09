Lala Kent Feels Kinda Bad About What She Said to Raquel Leviss at ‘VPR’ Reunion — But Is Still Taking Shots

Lala Kent offered up a few morsels of remorse over the treatment of fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss during the final installment of the show’s blockbuster three-part post-Scandoval reunion special.

Part three of the Vanderpump reunion special, which aired earlier this week, was a real scorched earth affair, as much of the cast excoriated Leviss and Tom Sandoval for carrying on a lengthy affair behind the back of Sandoval’s longtime partner, Ariana Madix. Though there was certainly something cathartic about the whole thing (like Madix telling Leviss, “Fuck yourself with a fucking cheese grater”), the incessant vitriol clearly took its toll, with Leviss breaking down at the end of the episode.

And, of course, not long after the reunion was filmed back in March, Leviss voluntarily checked herself into a facility for mental health counseling.

So, when TMZ (in classic TMZ fashion) spotted Kent at LAX and shoved a camera in her face, it wasn’t totally surprising to hear even one of Leviss’ fiercest critics express some regret over how things went. Kent admitted that after she left filming for the reunion, she felt “dirty,” and later said: “I don’t know how other people feel about the last five minutes — but I did sit there and go, ‘Oh shit. She needs some real help. And I hope she got it.’”

At the same time, however, Kent was still more than willing to take a few subtle shots at Leviss, suggesting she wasn’t cut out for the cameras. When first discussing Leviss’ breakdown at the end of the episode, Kent said, “It’s a reality TV show. I feel like we’re all kind of playing the same game. But when I watched that, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.'”

When asked if being on television was harmful to Leviss' mental health, Kent responded, "Yeah, it can be rough. You have to know that hone you're on a show like this and you make bad decisions, these are the things that happen. Especially when you're throwing daggers at people while you're doing something like that. You're gonna get the smoke."

Kent wasn’t the only one being stopped by paparazzi at the airport as the reunion dust settled. In a video shared on Page Six, a photographer spotted Madix herself and asked if she felt for Leviss “a little bit even.”

Madix nodded and said, “Sure, yeah.”