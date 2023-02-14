fbpixel
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix Unveil Dramatic First Look at ‘Joker’ Sequel

The actress and singer will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix share the screen for the first look at Joker: Folie à deux, with filmmaker Todd Phillips. An image of the two locking eyes was shared on social media Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

The actress and artist is believed to be taking on the role of DC’s beloved Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 Joker film that grossed $1 billion. The movie also earned Phoenix, who plays Joker, an Oscar for Best Actor.

Warner Bros announced that Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film’s release — and shortly after, Gaga confirmed her long-rumored role in the upcoming film.

While Gaga did not share which character she’ll be playing in the sequel, she’s rumored to play the prison psychiatrist-turned-Quinn, as the film’s subtitle, Folie à Deux, suggests. The French term refers to an identical mental disorder that affects two different people.

The Joker part deux is also speculated to have musical elements weaved in to Phillips-directed sequel, compared to its gritty, Scorsese-inspired predecessor.

