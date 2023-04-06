Lady Gaga Teases Her Take on Harley Quinn as ‘Joker’ Sequel Wraps Production

Lady Gaga has shared an official photo of her as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. While numerous images of the singer/actor on set have emerged in recent weeks, this is the first full-on image she’s posted as the comic book character.

“That’s a wrap,” Gaga wrote on Instagram, signing the post “X, Harleen.”

Director Todd Phillips also shared the photo, along with a separate picture of Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the Joker. “That’s a wrap,” Phillips wrote. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Paparazzi previously snapped the singer/actress on the sequel’s shoot, while Phillips shared a Valentine’s Day still of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix locking eyes. As social media has pointed out, Gaga’s look as the character shares more in common with the Harley Quinn of the short-lived 2002 Birds of Prey TV show than the bat-wielding maximalist take that Margot Robbie recently brought to the big screen.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to the 2019 Joker film that grossed $1 billion. The movie also earned Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor. The film is set to arrive Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film’s release.