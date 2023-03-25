Lady Gaga Steps Out as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’ Set Photos
Lady Gaga gave her Monsters and cinephiles the first look at her Harley Quinn character in new set photos from Joker: Folie a Deux’s New York shoot.
Paparazzi previously snapped the singer/actress on the sequel’s shoot — and director Todd Phillips shared a Valentine’s Day still of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix locking eyes — but those photos only captured Gaga in her pre-villain role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a prison psychiatrist tasked with treating Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. Saturday’s shots, captured outside the New York State Supreme Court Building amid a scene with an army of extras, shows Gaga in Harley Quinn costume for the first time.
As social media has pointed out, Gaga’s look — in this scene, anyway — shares more in common with the Harley Quinn of the short-lived 2002 Birds of Prey TV show than the bat-wielding maximalist take that Margot Robbie recently brought to the big screen.
Joker: Folie à Deux — the subtitle a French term for an identical mental disorder that affects two different people — is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.