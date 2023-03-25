fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Bird of Prey

Lady Gaga Steps Out as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’ Set Photos

Singer/actress gives first look at her villain in Folie a Deux sequel
lady gaga harley quinn joker 2
Lady Gaga on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 25, 2023 in New York, New York MEGA/GC Images

Lady Gaga gave her Monsters and cinephiles the first look at her Harley Quinn character in new set photos from Joker: Folie a Deux’s New York shoot. 

Paparazzi previously snapped the singer/actress on the sequel’s shoot — and director Todd Phillips shared a Valentine’s Day still of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix locking eyes — but those photos only captured Gaga in her pre-villain role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a prison psychiatrist tasked with treating Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. Saturday’s shots, captured outside the New York State Supreme Court Building amid a scene with an army of extras, shows Gaga in Harley Quinn costume for the first time.

Trending

As social media has pointed out, Gaga’s look — in this scene, anyway — shares more in common with the Harley Quinn of the short-lived 2002 Birds of Prey TV show than the bat-wielding maximalist take that Margot Robbie recently brought to the big screen. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Lady Gaga on location for the first day of filming ‘Joker: Foie a Deux’ on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) GC Images

Joker: Folie à Deux — the subtitle a French term for an identical mental disorder that affects two different people — is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Ski Crash Trial: 'You Skied Directly Into My F---ing Back!'

Demi Moore Posts Video of Bruce Willis Celebrating 68th Birthday With His Family

Outlander Just Dropped Its Season 7 Premiere Date & It Includes a Timing Twist That Fans of Season 1 Will Recognize

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad