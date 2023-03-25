Lady Gaga Steps Out as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’ Set Photos

Lady Gaga gave her Monsters and cinephiles the first look at her Harley Quinn character in new set photos from Joker: Folie a Deux’s New York shoot.

Paparazzi previously snapped the singer/actress on the sequel’s shoot — and director Todd Phillips shared a Valentine’s Day still of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix locking eyes — but those photos only captured Gaga in her pre-villain role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a prison psychiatrist tasked with treating Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. Saturday’s shots, captured outside the New York State Supreme Court Building amid a scene with an army of extras, shows Gaga in Harley Quinn costume for the first time. Trending The Other Woman in the Trump-Stormy Daniels Saga Tells All Kanye West Says Jonah Hill in '21 Jump Street' 'Made Me Like Jewish People Again' Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Testimony Drags Taylor Swift Into the Courtroom Murder and Mercy: Inside a Teenage Death-Penalty Case That Shocked the World

As social media has pointed out, Gaga’s look — in this scene, anyway — shares more in common with the Harley Quinn of the short-lived 2002 Birds of Prey TV show than the bat-wielding maximalist take that Margot Robbie recently brought to the big screen.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Lady Gaga on location for the first day of filming ‘Joker: Foie a Deux’ on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) GC Images

Joker: Folie à Deux — the subtitle a French term for an identical mental disorder that affects two different people — is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.