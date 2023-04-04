Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tie the Knot 3 Times in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Trailer

Having three outfit changes at your wedding – one before the ceremony, one during, and one for the reception – isn’t too out of the norm. Having three weddings, on the other hand, is simply the Kardashian way. In the first trailer for the wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part, streaming on Hulu on April 13, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker invite the world to the last of their three wedding ceremonies.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kardashian shared in the preview, her voice overlaying clips of herself with Barker during their wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy, last May. “Can you believe we got married three times?” she asked him.

The first wedding came in April 2022, when the television star and Blink-182 drummer ran off to Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards. The ceremony had everything they could need – from an Elvis impersonator to matching leather jackets – except for legally binding marriage certificates, that is. Those came during the second wedding at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May.

"It's like choosing a child — I can't pick the best one," Barker said in the clip. "Vegas was like our wild, rockstar wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could have been." Kardashian finished his thought: "And then Italy was really romantic and classic."

Kardashian also recalled the nerves she felt before the final ceremony, which saw the couple’s friends and family gather together for the intimate event. “I was nervous and I knew, I’m not gonna be able to say my vows without crying,” Barker admitted.

To end the trailer, Kim Kardashian is seen making a toast to the newlyweds: “There is really no love story like you guys.”