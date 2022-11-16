Kimmel Jokes Trump Running for Presidency So He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest episode poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s innate knack for losing the popular vote. Trump, who announced his run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, has famously lost the popular vote in the last two presidential campaigns – by nearly three million votes to Hilary Clinton in 2016 (about which he threw a proper fit) and 7 million votes to Biden in 2020.

Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” The host also touched on how “many prominent Republicans are moving to distance themselves from Trump after the midterm election.” Notably, after the performance of Trump-backed candidates failed to meet conservative inflated expectations, the compounding debacles and losses led to a GOP post-midterm meltdown.

Always the optimist, Kimmel pointed out that on the bright side, Trump still has two faithful supporters: Mike Lindell, the MyPillow Guy, and a conspiracy theorist who Kimmel dubbed “the Urkel of Treason.”

Kimmel also reminded the audience that Mike Pence’s “mildly anticipated memoir” came out the same evening as his former boss’ announcement, for those interested in “a great stocking stuffer.”