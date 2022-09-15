Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist

Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James Corden that she is currently single and not looking to date because she just wants “to chill for a minute.” But when she is ready, Kardashian has a plan that will avoid anyone in the entertainment industry.

“I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” she replied when Corden asked where Kim Kardashian meets people. “Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s going to be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist. Doctor. Attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Kardashian also discussed attending law school and being on the cover of countless magazines, as well as her first high-stakes photoshoot with Karl Lagerfeld.

The reality TV mogul called it quits with Davidson, best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, in August. The pair ended their highly-publicized nine-month relationship, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup was a relief to West, who infamously called out Davidson in a track on his album Donda 2 and unleashed numerous social media tirades against the comedian, targeting his past struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Earlier this month, Kardashian addressed her scattered approach to dealing with the climate crisis. The TV star has been called out recently for excessive water use during the California drought and for using a private plane.

“I do what I can,” she shared in a recent American Dream-themed conversation with Interview Magazine. “But you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

She added, “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”