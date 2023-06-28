Kris Jenner Admits She Carries ‘Guilt’ for Making Her Family Famous

Parents exploit their children online on a daily basis now, building boisterous social media followings by documenting their home lives. It’s an unusual new normal, but in many ways, the Kardashians were the blueprint. On an upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have a heart-to-heart about the price of fame that touches on the guilt Jenner carries for building this empire for her children.

“I don’t know anyone who could have handled what you … I’m so proud of you every single day for the way that you live your life,” Jenner tells her daughter in an exclusive clip from the episode. “I wish that everybody knew how beautiful and delicious your heart was, and they would never say one thing about you.”

Sensing where the conversation is heading, Kardashian stops her mom before she can get there. “You live in this guilt thinking like, ‘I wish I didn’t, you know, help all my kids get famous.’ You just can’t live like that,” she says. “This is also our journey and we wanted this, and you just helped us fulfill our dreams and what our potential was.”

She continues: "Life is about hardships and how you get through them — and we know how to get through them. I think the Kardashians, we don't stoop to anyone's level and we get through things and we get through them together. Thank God we have each other. Thank God we have that support system. That is what I base a lot of my sanity on."

“It’s our saving grace that we get to live life with one another,” Jenner adds. “That’s a gift. I hope you appreciate that.”

The upcoming The Kardashians episode premieres on Hulu on June 29.