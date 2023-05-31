Kim Cattrall Shot a Cameo on ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Without Speaking to Her Old Co-Stars

Though we may not deserve it, the television gods have smiled upon us: Kim Cattrall will return to The Sex and the City universe with a cameo in the new season of And Just Like That — and she filmed the spot without interacting with any of the core cast or creative team.

According to Variety, Cattrall recently reprised her role as Samantha Jones for the sequel series, filming just one scene in New York City back in March. That Cattrall even deigned to grace an And Just Like That set is a remarkable thing, considering her long-simmering feud with former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

But, absolute legend that she is, Cattrall reportedly filmed her cameo without seeing or speaking to any of them. She even apparently got away with not breathing the same air as showrunner Michael Patrick King.

As such, it’s not surprising that Cattrall’s cameo will center around a phone call between Samantha and Carrie (Parker). This is officially one-step up from the text messages the estranged friends (Samantha and Carrie, we mean) exchanged at the end of Season One of And Just Like That. If Cattrall keeps playing her cards right, she could probably secure another cameo bag and just do a camera-off Zoom call with SJP for Season Three. Who says no?

To add just one more layer of lore to the whole thing, for her scene, Cattrall was reportedly dressed by original Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field. Field also did not return for And Just Like That, though she’s said it wasn’t out of any bad blood, but a scheduling conflict with her work on another show everyone loves to hate, Emily in Paris.

And Just Like That will return to Max on June 22. And while even the briefest of returns for Samantha makes it something to look forward to, just remember you’ll have to spend most of the season thinking about Aiden.