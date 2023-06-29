You Already Knew This, But Kim Cattrall Says ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo Is ‘As Far As I’m Gonna Go’

Kim Cattrall has confirmed what all Sex and the City fans knew deep in their heart of hearts: That an extremely short And Just Like That cameo, filmed without being on the same set as — or even directly speaking to — any of her former co-stars, is as much of a return as she’ll ever make to the franchise.

“This is as far as I’m gonna go,” Cattrall told Today with a laugh and absolutely no hesitation whatsoever when asked if briefly reprising her role as Samantha Jones had stirred any urge to play a greater part in the sequel series. But that’s not to say she didn’t enjoy filming the short appearance, and especially working with famed SATC costume designer Pat Field.

"We went shopping at Bergdorf; we got a great freaking outfit," Cattrall said while also shouting out her make-up and hair team of Kyra Panchenko and Ryan Trygstad. "So it felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon — and then a great martini!"

Despite her desire to not do anything more as Samantha, Cattrall did speak fondly of the character. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” she said. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years — I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”

That Cattrall returned to the Sex and the City universe at all is a minor miracle, considering her long-simmering feud with Sarah Jessica Parker and tensions (both creative and financial) with showrunner Michael Patrick King. As such, it’s hardly surprising Cattrall filmed her And Just Like That cameo without speaking to either — even though the scene does involve a phone conversation between Samantha and Carrie (Bradshaw). The highly-anticipated cameo is expected to appear in the Season Two finale of And Just Like That.