Kim Cattrall Stars as ‘Supermodel’ Makeup Company Owner in ‘Glamorous’ Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for upcoming series Glamorous, out June 22, which sees Kim Cattrall take on the role of Madelyn Addison, a “supermodel of the world”-turned makeup business mogul who hires a young queer person obsessed with makeup. Think The Devil Wears Prada but makeup instead of fashion.

The trailer follows the life of Marco Mejía — a gender non-conforming queer person played by Miss Benny — after he meets Addison at his department store makeup job. (Think Macy’s.)

“Why does the supermodel of the world start a makeup empire?” asks Mejía.

Because nobody thought I could!” responds Addison.

The trailer shows Mejía joining the makeup empire — handpicked by the company’s boss — and being introduced to the high-profile brand’s work by Addison’s first assistant (Jade Payton). “Marco, this job isn’t just glitter and glamour,” Cattrall’s character tells him. “It’s hard work, too.”

The trailer shows him struggling with the new role, before revealing Addison’s son and the company’s sales director Chad (Zane Philips), who believes the Mejía is a “bad influence for this company.”

The trailer teases Mejía finding love, finding himself, and building relationships and friendships with those around him along the way. Netflix ordered the series for 10 episodes.

The pilot is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, while Jordon Nardino wrote the script and serves as executive producer. "This June 22, things get VERY LGBT," Nardino tweeted about the trailer and new series.

Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst are cast as regulars. Diana Maria Riva, Lisa Gilroy and Mark Deklin will have guest roles.

Netflix’s Glamorous is an altered version of the CW show of the same name that premiered back in 2019, featuring Brooke Shields in Cattrall’s place.