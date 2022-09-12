Kid Cudi Navigates NYC Dating Scene in First Trailer for His Animated Special ‘Entergalactic’

The trailer for Kid Cudi’s forthcoming animated television special Entergalactic follows a classic formula: boy meets girl, boy and girl fall in love, boy starts to “fuck the vibes up.” Out on Netflix on Sept. 30, the special follows two young artists as they navigate love, music, and fashion in a vibrantly colored New York City. In this modern love story, romance isn’t dead – it’s just painfully misguided.

When Jabari (Cudi) moves into his dream apartment in Manhattan, he meets Meadow (Jessica Williams), his neighbor with a grip on the city’s photography scene. Their connection is almost too good to be true – she even rides home with him on the back of his bike (no questions asked about why they couldn’t have just shared an Uber).

“Meeting someone in the city is a big deal,” her best friend, voiced by Vanessa Hudgens, advises her. “Let it be a good big deal.”

But potentially traumatized by the dating scene in the age of Hinge and Tinder, Jabari and Meadow’s lines of communication become crossed. “I’m not trying to fuck the vibes up,” he says. “Neither of us really wanted anything serious.” In his effort to keep the vibes intact, Jabari ends up back in the arms of his ex-girlfriend (Laura Harrier).

“Bro, love is the easiest thing in the world when it happens by accident,” one of his many close friends insists, trying to encourage him to save what he’s found. “But it doesn’t get real until you do it on purpose.”

Executive produced by the musician born Scott Mescudi and Kenya Barris, the animated event casts Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, Macaulay Culkin, and more in a grand ensemble.

Entergalactic was inspired by Cudi’s forthcoming studio album of the same name, out in tandem with the special on Sept. 30.

“Entergalactic is a fantasy,” he wrote on Twitter back in 2019, when he first announced the long-awaited special. “It’s what I wish I had. I live a very lonely life, but I have hope I’ll find someone someday.”