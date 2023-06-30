U.K. Prosecutor Calls Kevin Spacey a ‘Sexual Bully’: He Took ‘Who He Wanted, When He Wanted’

Kevin Spacey was described as a “sexual bully” who “abused the power and influence that his reputation and fame afforded him” during the prosecution’s opening statement at the actor’s sexual assault trial in London.

The highly-anticipated trial launched Friday, June 30, with prosecutor Christine Agnew addressing the jury and outlining the charges against the actor, as The New York Times (and other outlets) report. Spacey is facing 12 charges stemming from allegations made by four men, who have accused the actor of unwanted advances and touching, and in one instance, alleged oral sex without consent. The actor has pleaded not guilty and denied the claims.

Agnew alleged that Spacey “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable” and later said his “preferred method” of abuse was to “aggressively grab other men in the crotch.” Agnew said Spacey took “who he wanted, when he wanted.”

“None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey Fowler in a sexual way, but he doesn’t seem to have cared very much for their feelings,” Agnew said. “He did what he wanted to do for his own personal sexual gratification.”

Agnew also outlined the claims of Spacey’s four accusers (the incidents allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013). Per Variety, the first man said he met Spacey while the actor was working at the Old Vic Theater in London. The man, who was also an actor, said Spacey frequently made sexual remarks towards him and touched him inappropriately; the accuser was ultimately compelled to leave an acting role after Spacey allegedly grabbed his genitals on the way to a party.

Two other men made similar claims, with one saying Spacey grabbed his genitals “with such force that it was painful.” When the man told Spacey, “No, I’m not like that,” the actor “simply laughed.”

Another man said that after meeting Spacey at a pub as part of a group, the actor invited the group back to his place; there, Spacey allegedly hugged him, kissed him on the neck, told him to "be cool," then grabbed his crotch. Right after, the man called his father to be picked up; the complainant's father recalled the incident as well and that he told his son it would be "impossible" to take on Spacey.

Lastly, an accuser said he met Spacey at an audition and sought him out as a mentor. After meeting for a drink, they returned to Spacey’s residence, with the man admitting to feeling “starstruck.” The man said he fell asleep and woke up several hours later with Sacey allegedly performing oral sex on him. The man said he asked Spacey to stop, at which point Spacey allegedly told him to leave and not tell anyone about the encounter.

During her opening remarks, Agnew specifically addressed Spacey’s stature and fame, acknowledging to the jury that they might feel “starstruck or overwhelmed” to be part of such a high-profile case. But, she said, “You must keep yourself grounded and true to the oath that you have taken.”

Though it’s uncommon for the defense to make opening statements at a trial in the U.K., Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs KC, was allowed to briefly address the jury as well. He reiterated that Spacey “completely denied” the charges and asked the jury to consider, “What has been reimagined with a sinister spin? What has been made up or twisted?”

He added: “You will soon hear, I suggest, some truths, you will soon hear some half-truths, you will also hear some deliberate exaggerations, and you’ll hear many damned lies.”

Spacey has faced numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct in recent years (which he’s denied), and he’s so far emerged unscathed in any criminal or civil cases. Last October, he earned a major victory in a civil lawsuit in New York, where he was found not liable for battery tied to a sexual misconduct allegation made by Anthony Rapp.

Spacey also previously saw charges dropped and dismissed in criminal and civil cases in Massachusetts and California in 2009. In the Massachusetts case, the charges were dropped after the accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment, and the California case was dismissed after the accuser died of natural causes.