fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Rapp V. Spacey

Kevin Spacey Calls Father ‘White Supremacist and Neo-Nazi’ in Anthony Rapp Testimony

Given a partial dismissal of claims alleging Spacey intentionally inflicted emotional distress on Rapp, the trial will proceed with assault and battery claims
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court where he appearing charges on sexual assaulting in London, United Kingdom on July 14, 2022. ( Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey received a partial dismissal of claims alleging he intentionally inflicted emotional distress on Anthony Rapp. Rapp appeared in a Manhattan courtroom as part of the civil trial in which Rapp alleges he sexually assaulted him in when they were 14 and 26 years old, respectively. While the trial will proceed with assault and battery claims, Spacey delivered a testimony in which he called his father a white supremacist and neo-Nazi.

“It meant that my siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs,” Spacey said according to Associated Press, hypothesizing that his father’s hatred stemmed from a bout of unemployment after a failed career as a creative writer. “Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever.”

Spacey described his family dynamic as “complicated” when asked about the privacy of his personal life, adding that it was “humiliating and terrifying when friends came over to the house.” He went on to recall his father’s erratic behavior in response to the idea that he might be gay, which he says included extensive screaming and yelling. The 63-year-old actor credited the experience as the point where “my hatred of bigotry and intolerance began.”

Related

Anthony Rapp Says He 'Could Not Escape' Memory of Kevin Spacey Incident

US actor Kevin Spacey leaves the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on October 6, 2022 in New York City. - Five years after sexual misconduct allegations ended his Hollywood career, Kevin Spacey appeared in a New York court to face a civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who accuses the disgraced Oscar winner of assaulting him as a teenager, in 1986. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

'I Knew Something Was Wrong': Anthony Rapp Testifies at Kevin Spacey Civil Trial

Kevin Spacey's Lawyers Call Anthony Rapp's Claims an Attempt to 'Raise His Own Profile' in Trial Opening Statements

Spacey continued to deny Rapp’s allegations during his testimony, saying: “They are not true.” He has previously said that he doesn’t recall the incident.

Rapp, who is also an actor, first alleged in 2017 that Spacey groped his buttocks and forced himself on him during a party at his apartment in 1986 after they met while both working on Broadway. “I knew something was wrong,” Rapp testified, explaining Spacey’s approach to him as the party thinned out. “I had this feeling I had to get out of there. What I was also feeling was frozen.”

Rapp testified that he was able to “wriggle out” from under Spacey and eventually leave the apartment after allegedly being pinned beneath him by his groin. The 50-year-old explained that because he had not yet come out as gay, he wasn’t able to speak to his family about the encounter and feared telling anyone about it at the risk of impacting his early professional career.

Outside of the civil suit, Spacey is set to face trial on five sexual assault charges in London in June 2023. He had been accused of assaulting three men between 2005 and 2013 and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Olivia Wilde Wowed Everyone as She Freed the Nipple in a Glittering Sheer Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Brendan Fraser Is 'Open' to Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped Because It Wasn't Fun

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a California Dream House

Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad