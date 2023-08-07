Kevin Spacey, Newly Acquitted of Sexual Assault, Appears in Trailer for ‘Control’ Movie

Days after a London jury found acquitted him of sexual assault, Kevin Spacey is back in the public eye — or at least the public ear — in the trailer for a new movie, Control. He portrays “The Voice” in the clip, speaking to Great Britain’s home secretary (Bridgerton’s Lauren Metcalfe) as he remotely takes control of her car and terrorizes her for some supposed misdeeds she’s committed politically. The car, which also contains the prime minister’s daughter, hits a pedestrian and hurdles toward oncoming traffic.

“Confession is good for the soul,” he tells her. “I think your soul could really do with that. … I am your judge and jury, and I find you guilty.” The movie, written and directed by Gene Fallaize (Cain Hill, the low-budget Superman: Requiem), is listed as “coming soon.”

Variety reports that Spacey recorded his lines in London last December while awaiting trial. Since 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp and others came forward with accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct, very few movies starring Spacey have come out — only Billionaire Boys Club, KTWK, and The Man Who Drew God. The producers of Netflix’s House of Cards suspended him from the series’ final season, and All the Money in the World filmmaker Ridley Scott reshot all of Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer replacing him.

Spacey’s London trial focused on accusations brought forward by four men, who claimed the actor committed 13 charges of sexual assault and misconduct against them between 2001 and 2013. On July 26, after about 12 hours of deliberation, the jury found him not guilty of nine of the counts; the rest had been thrown out due to a “legal technicality.”

"I don't regret casting Kevin, and I would do it all over again," Fallaize told Variety a day after the trial. "When we met with Kevin, we said, you know, [the meeting] is for us as much as it is him. And we came away from there feeling nothing but good vibes and positivity and we didn't get anything bad from him at all. So we said, 'OK, let's go for it.' It's a risk but feel it's a risk worth taking."

Spacey was found not liable for battery in Rapp’s civil lawsuit against him in October 2022. In 2019, civil and criminal lawsuits against him were dropped in Massachusetts and California.

In June, Spacey told ZEITmagazin he was ready to get back to work. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” he said. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”