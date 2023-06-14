Kevin Spacey Warns of Comeback if Found Not Guilty at Sexual Assault Trial

Kevin Spacey hints in a new interview that he has several projects lined up pending the verdict of the actor’s upcoming London trial on sexual assault charges.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey told ZEITmagazin in an interview published Wednesday. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey previously pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of sexual assaults tied to accusations that he assaulted four men between 2001 and 2013. His trial is expected to begin June 28 and last between three to four weeks.

A not guilty verdict, Spacey believes, would clear the way for his comeback, nearly five years after allegations of sexual misconduct were first levied against him.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey said, adding that he was “not ready to talk about” the allegations or their aftermath.

While Spacey didn’t elaborate on what these future projects hinging on a not guilty verdict are, the actor hasn’t entirely been out of work since the allegations of sexual misconduct against him first emerged: Spacey was first controversially cast in the 2022 Italian drama The Man Who Drew God before landing the lead role in the upcoming American thriller Peter Five Eight. Both films, however, are far removed from the Hollywood fare that Spacey was accustomed to prior to when actor Anthony Rapp first revealed his allegations against Spacey in 2017.

Rapp's accusations against Spacey resulted in a civil trial where Spacey was ultimately found not liable. "That's what happened in the Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case," Spacey told Zeit.

The actor also previously saw charges dropped and dismissed in criminal and civil cases in Massachusetts and California in 2019. In the Massachusetts case, the charges were dropped after the accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment, while the California case was dismissed after the accuser died of natural causes.

While Spacey has continually denied any wrongdoing in statements, the actor admitted to Zeit, “There’s no school you can go to to learn how to handle being famous. I think I tried really hard not to be an asshole. But I think to some degree, I was an asshole.”