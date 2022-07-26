‘He’s My G.O.A.T.’: Kevin Hart Cemented Chris Rock’s Legend Status By Surprising Him With a Goat Named Will Smith

As far as Kevin Hart is concerned, there’s no better comedian than Chris Rock. During the pair’s recent co-headlining “Rock Hart Only Headliners Allowed” show at Madison Square Garden, Hart set out on a mission to honor Rock’s legend status, but words wouldn’t do it justice: he had to get the G.O.A.T. a real-life goat.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday, Hart recalled surprising Rock with the goat live on stage, which he jokingly named Will Smith. (As fans know, Rock and the actual actor Smith were at the center of the now infamous Oscar’s slap earlier this year.)

“Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration,” Hart told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. “He’s a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career just from his advice, his insight, et cetera, and he’s my G.O.A.T. He’s my guy, and I wanted him to feel that.”

For Rock, words ultimately would have been more than enough. When Hart hit up his “goat guy” to help execute the perfect prank during the farewell portion of the set, he didn’t anticipate the animal acting, well, like an animal. “In my mind, I thought the goat’s gonna come out and do a tight 2 minutes,” the comedian explained. “Instead, he shit on Chris’s shoes. He destroyed Chris’s shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots, and the goat got him.”

If there was any hope that Rock and anyone named Will Smith would be able to reconcile their differences, the on-stage dump, plus the lack of room on his tour bus for his new four-legged friend, lowered those possibilities substantially. As Rock made it clear to Hart during their set: “I’m not taking care of that shit!”