Jamie Foxx Is ‘Getting Better’ From Undisclosed ‘Medical Complication,’ Kevin Hart Says

During a recent podcast interview, Kevin Hart said that Jamie Foxx’s health was improving following a still undisclosed “medical complication” last month that sent Foxx to the hospital and shut down the filming of a Netflix movie called Back in Action.

“The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart told Impaulsive podcaster Logan Paul. “So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home.”

Hart said he wanted to remain vague about what exactly happened with Foxx out of respect for the actor and his family. Hart also said he didn’t know the “exact details as to what’s going on.”

“To my knowledge is there’s a lot of progression and a world of betterment,” he said. “So you know, my love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He’s needed, he’s necessary. I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that, because there’s been an outcry, an outpour, of support in this regard. So I can only hope that it continues.” The podcast host replied, “Tragedy sucks, dude,” and wished Foxx well before going to commercial.

The update follows Foxx's Instagram message yesterday, in which he wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Last month, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, wrote on Instagram that her father had suffered an incident. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a since deleted message. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

While Foxx recovers, Nick Cannon will be stepping into hosting duties for Beat Shazam with Foxx’s blessing. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”