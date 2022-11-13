Early Christmas Gift: Keke Palmer and SZA to Join ‘SNL’ in December

Keke Palmer will host Saturday Night Live for the first time when the show returns on Dec. 3. SZA will join her as musical guest.

“Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you” Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele’s Nope, excitedly posted to Twitter early Sunday morning. She followed up with “Fck I meant *GUESS WHO damn!”

Palmer recently launched digital network called KeyTV that she says will focus on “spotlighting a new generation of creators.”

SZA, who recently released her single “Shirt,” also posted an excited message on her social accounts after Saturday Night Live revealed that she and Palmer would be on the show next month.

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao. I plan on acting a fucking fool. See you soon New York.”

SZA last performed on the show in 2017.