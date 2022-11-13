fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Live From New York ...

Early Christmas Gift: Keke Palmer and SZA to Join ‘SNL’ in December

SZA will be the musical guest when the 'Nope' star hosts on Dec. 3
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Keke Palmer will host Saturday Night Live for the first time when the show returns on Dec. 3. SZA will join her as musical guest. 

“Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you” Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele’s Nope, excitedly posted to Twitter early Sunday morning. She followed up with “Fck I meant *GUESS WHO damn!”

Palmer recently launched digital network called KeyTV that she says will focus on “spotlighting a new generation of creators.”

SZA, who recently released her single “Shirt,” also posted an excited message on her social accounts after Saturday Night Live revealed that she and Palmer would be on the show next month.

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao. I plan on acting a fucking fool. See you soon New York.”

SZA last performed on the show in 2017.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

‘Love Is Blind’s’ Zanab on How Cole Tried to Control What She Ate and His Preference for White Women: ‘Everyone Heard It’

Sylvester Stallone Gets Candid About Career, Regrets, Feuds: "I Thought I Knew Everything"

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Reached a Firm Decision on How Involved She'll Be in Donald Trump's Rumored 2024 Campaign

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Pick Up Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Clandestine Off-Market Deal

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad