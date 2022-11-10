Keanu Reeves‘ Fight for Freedom Comes Down to One Last Duel in ’John Wick 4′ Trailer

Keanu Reeves is back with his gun, a sword, an axe, and plenty of other weapons as he prepares for one more mission of mayhem in the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4.

In the film, Reeves’ titular hero is presented with the opportunity to finally rid himself of the contract placed on his head by the consortium of crime bosses known as the “High Table.” The challenge (on top of dispatching the hordes of killers already seeking him at every turn)? A one-on-one battle to the death with a mysterious figure known as the Marquis de Gramont (played by Bill Skarsgård).

Wick’s friend, Winston (Ian McShane), sums up the offer neatly enough: “Win or lose, it’s a way out.”

The plot for John Wick 4 is all well and good, of course, but let’s be real here, the draw is the action — and the new trailer is stuffed with it. There are fights that involve axes, swords, guns, sometimes swords and guns at the same damn time, plus high-speed chases through city streets and across vast deserts on camels.

Along with Reeves and McShane, John Wick 4 will welcome back cast members Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick. Joining Skarsgård as newcomers are Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, and — making her acting debut — pop star Rina Sawayama. John Wick 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.