John Wick Woke Up This Morning and Got Himself a Gun in Final ‘Chapter 4’ Trailer

John Wick gets a special Nas song dedicated to him in the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to hit theaters on March 24.

The new clip opens with a mysterious radio DJ playing a tune for Keanu Reeves' perennially embattled hitman — a punched-up version of Nas' "Got Ur Self a Gun." (The original tune was released in 2001 and, befitting the era, features a sample of Alabama 3's "Woke Up This Morning," which famously served as the theme song for The Sopranos.)

The song plays throughout the trailer as John Wick proceeds to do, well, John Wick things — shooting, stabbing, and punching his way through an endless barrage of mercenary killers and crime bosses. In the new film, Wick is presented with the opportunity to finally rid himself of the contract placed on his head by the “High Table” consortium, though success ultimately hinges on a one-on-one battle to the death with a mysterious figure known as the Marquis de Gramont (played by Bill Skarsgård).

John Wick 4 will welcome back plenty of returning favorites from the franchise, including Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick. Joining Skarsgård as newcomers are Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, and — making her acting debut — pop star Rina Sawayama.