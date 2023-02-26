Ke Huy Quan Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards

Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won early awards for award favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Monday. Quan emotionally acknowledged the honor during his acceptance speech.

He made history, becoming the first Asian male to win a film acting Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

“This is a really emotional moment for me,” he said. “Recently, I was told that if I were to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change.

“When I when I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities… The landscape looks so different now than before. So, thank you so much to all of you in this room and everyone who contributed to these changes.”

He also thanked his costars, including Michelle Yeoh, Curtis and the rest of the cast. “And lastly to all those at home, who are watching… and waiting to be seen. Please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you.”

Shortly before Quan won, Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Jamie Lee Curtis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor. She, too, gave a heartfelt, funny speech. She said she was wearing the wedding ring her father gave her mother, “they hated each other,” she quipped, but added that she and her sister Kelly were born from love.

"They had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry that they loved so much," she said. "My parents were actors. I married an actor.

“I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do I love being a part of a crew. I love being a part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It’s such a beautiful job,” she added. “And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don’t get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think, ‘Is that ever going to be possible for me?’ And I know you’ll look at me and think well Nepo baby, that’s why she’s there and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead this year’s nominations with five nods each.