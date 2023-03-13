Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Have a Sweet ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the 2023 Oscars

Newly-awarded Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan had a heart-tugging reunion with his former Indiana Jones costar Harrison Ford at the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Ford presented Everything Everywhere All At Once with the Best Picture award, capping off a remarkable awards season run for the film. When Quan walked on stage, he and Ford embraced out of sheer excitement, laughing and smiling while they hugged.

The moment was almost a direct call-back to 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, when Ford’s Indiana Jones hugged and then 12-year-old Quan, who starred as Short Round, the explorer’s trusty sidekick.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ford spoke about his love for Quan and excitement for his former costar’s career comeback. “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford said. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

As a child actor, Quan had memorable roles in a pair of Eighties classics, including Indiana Jones, but struggled to find work as he grew older. He spent several years working behind the camera, doing fight choreography on X-Men, and serving as Wong Kar-wai’s assistant director in 2046. After that 20-year hiatus, however, Quan was inspired to give acting another shot and was soon cast in Everything Everywhere. Along with the film picking up the Best Picture award, Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role.

During his speech, he reflected on his incredible life journey, noting the year he spent in a refugee camp after his family fled Vietnam in 1978. “Somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it is happening to me. This — this — is the American dream!”

Quan wrapped his speech by saying, “Dreams are something you have to believe in, I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back — I love you!”