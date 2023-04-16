Karol G Heats Up ‘Saturday Night Live’

Between host Ana de Armas, who hails from Cuba (and is soon to be a U.S. citizen), and musical guest Karol G, who’s from Colombia, it was a very Latina edition of Saturday Night Live this week.

With a white orchid in her hair, and backed by a group of singers in canvas-colored threads, Karol G began things with a stripped-down version of "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora," which roughly translates to "While I Heal My Heart" in English. It's the sixth single from Karol G's fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, which dropped in February, and she sounded excellent.

Next came “Tus Gafitas,” another single off Mañana Será Bonito, where, backed by an all-women band dressed in all black, Karol G posed on top of a black BMW convertible sporting a black, spiky, Hellraiser-esque top that looked incredible.

The vocals were near-flawless, too. Bravo.