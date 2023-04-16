fbpixel
×
 
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
LIVE FROM NEW YORK

Karol G Heats Up ‘Saturday Night Live’

Colombian singer joined host Ana de Armas as the sketch-comedy show’s musical guest this week — and didn’t disappoint
Karol G performs on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Karol G performs on 'Saturday Night Live.' NBC

Between host Ana de Armas, who hails from Cuba (and is soon to be a U.S. citizen), and musical guest Karol G, who’s from Colombia, it was a very Latina edition of Saturday Night Live this week.

With a white orchid in her hair, and backed by a group of singers in canvas-colored threads, Karol G began things with a stripped-down version of “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” which roughly translates to “While I Heal My Heart” in English. It’s the sixth single from Karol G’s fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, which dropped in February, and she sounded excellent.

Trending

Next came “Tus Gafitas,” another single off Mañana Será Bonito, where, backed by an all-women band dressed in all black, Karol G posed on top of a black BMW convertible sporting a black, spiky, Hellraiser-esque top that looked incredible.

The vocals were near-flawless, too. Bravo.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Drake Bell Found 'Safe,' Police Confirm After Reporting ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Was ‘Missing and Endangered’

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

All the Details on Kim Kardashian Starring in 'American Horror Story' Season 12 (Exclusive)

Josh Harris Reaches $6 Billion Deal to Buy NFL’s Commanders

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad