You Can See the Moment Seth Rogen Remembers Kanye West While Roasting Kim Kardashian for Missing a Gala

Kardashians superfan and actor Seth Rogen was given the job of introducing Charlize Theron at The Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment” breakfast yesterday. But before he got on with the formalities, he couldn’t help but express his disappointment over the conspicuous absence of Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian was set to be a presenter at the event but was unable to attend at the last minute. After joking about the quiche being served (and ignored) at the breakfast, Rogen quipped, "Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn't show up? Is that going to happen? I have seen every episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I know she is not doing something more important than this. I've seen 100,000 hours of her. She's never done something more important than this. This would be the climax of the show!"

Rogen then threw up his hands and wondered, “What is she doing?” It was at this moment — some might argue — that a thought of Kardashian’s ex-husband, the father of her children, Kanye West, and all the wild, antisemitic stuff he’s been saying, passed through Rogen like a ghost. He shook his head and, looking down at the podium, and with a self-conscious chuckle, said, “Honestly, she’s probably dealing with a lot right now.”

For what it’s worth, a Kardashian source did later provide Page Six with a reason for her absence: “The wrong event date was given to Kim’s team several weeks ago. The error was realized only on Monday, and unfortunately, her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute due to a prior work commitment. She was incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend”