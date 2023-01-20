‘Cobra Kai’ to Close the Dojo After Sixth and Final Season

Cobra Kai will return for one last bout, with the Karate Kid sequel series set to wrap after its upcoming sixth season.

Series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared the news in an open letter with fans reflecting on the “humble honor” of reinvigorating and expanding The Karate Kid universe. The trio also said that their goal was always to end the show “on our terms,” adding that they believed they would be able to do so with the upcoming final season.

“Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members,” Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg said, referring to the original Karate Kid creative team. “It has enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

They added, “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the best on the planet, and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, ‘Cobra Kai Never Dies.’”

Along with sharing the letter from Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg, Netflix dropped an announcement video for Season Six. The clip pairs narration from current (and longstanding) stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka — who reprised their roles as Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence for Cobra Kai — with a montage of clips from the series and the original film.

A release date for Season Six of Cobra Kai hasn’t been announced yet. The show’s fifth season aired in September 2022.